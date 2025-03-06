GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GATX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,562,000. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in shares of GATX by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 37,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 20,045 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,479,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GATX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,878,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $48,895.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,006.06. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $786,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,578.19. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GATX. Sidoti lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GATX in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of GATX stock opened at $159.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.99. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $122.00 and a twelve month high of $168.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

