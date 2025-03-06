Cypress Capital Group Cuts Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $82.25 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.57 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

