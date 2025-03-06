The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives $165.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENSG. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENSG

The Ensign Group Stock Up 1.5 %

ENSG opened at $131.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $158.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.89 and its 200 day moving average is $142.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 4.89%.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $90,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,215.80. This represents a 2.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 39,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $5,805,052.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,292.28. The trade was a 75.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,186 shares of company stock worth $6,345,115 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.