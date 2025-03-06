Barclays Cuts GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target to $427.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $487.00 to $427.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $361.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.83.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $317.17 on Monday. GE Vernova has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $447.50. The stock has a market cap of $87.51 billion and a PE ratio of 57.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.22.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,803,000 after acquiring an additional 814,155 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,434,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,695,000 after buying an additional 118,184 shares in the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter worth $2,507,296,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,814,000 after purchasing an additional 195,828 shares in the last quarter.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

