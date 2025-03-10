XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $13.70. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s current price.

XPEV has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.80 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on XPeng from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, China Renaissance raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $23.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. XPeng has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 2.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 53,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in XPeng by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 407,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 74,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

