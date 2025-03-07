Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,445 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1,889.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,538,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,879,000 after acquiring an additional 40,377 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 30,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 9,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $265,375.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,155.08. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $229,244.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,524.50. This trade represents a 84.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,799 shares of company stock worth $824,289 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.78. The firm has a market cap of $576.66 million, a P/E ratio of 102.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

