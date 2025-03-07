Callan Family Office LLC Has $22.37 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Callan Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $22,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $377.24 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $315.24 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $405.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.35. The company has a market capitalization of $98.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

