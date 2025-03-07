Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Raises Holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGLS opened at $66.43 on Friday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $86.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Saturday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

