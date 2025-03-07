Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases 17,880 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 645.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANF. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,476 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 88,291 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 61,798 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,718.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $83.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.94. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $79.77 and a 12-month high of $196.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.75.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.



