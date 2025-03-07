Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Sells $156,620.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.31, for a total transaction of $156,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,937.15. This trade represents a 12.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 7,742 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $655,902.24.

On Monday, February 3rd, Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $211,260.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $188,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 6,200 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.67, for a total transaction of $586,954.00.

Pegasystems Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $76.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 76.10 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.11. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $113.67.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 6.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 860,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,188,000 after acquiring an additional 164,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 798,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Pegasystems from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.36.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

