Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Trims Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,864 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Fluor by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.7% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on Fluor and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fluor from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

NYSE:FLR opened at $36.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $60.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

