Davis Selected Advisers Reduces Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,530 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $16,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.
In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DLR stock opened at $149.13 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.54 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
