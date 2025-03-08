River Global Investors LLP Purchases Shares of 49,370 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

River Global Investors LLP purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,370 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,945,000. Comfort Systems USA comprises approximately 4.1% of River Global Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 11,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $324.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.67. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.93 and a 12 month high of $553.09.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Several analysts have commented on FIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

