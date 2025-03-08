PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases Shares of 163,000 Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 163,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,690,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 136,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 54,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of Xponential Fitness to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

NYSE XPOF opened at $12.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $611.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

