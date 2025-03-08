Davis Selected Advisers Raises Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,864,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,645,964,000 after buying an additional 2,720,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,440,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,169,350,000 after buying an additional 456,412 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,431,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,365,000 after acquiring an additional 288,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,484,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,079,000 after purchasing an additional 662,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,003,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,983,000 after buying an additional 478,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $44.65. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Baird R W raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.16.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

