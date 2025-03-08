Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $307,101,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,769,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,172,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,285,000 after acquiring an additional 481,895 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,217,000 after acquiring an additional 183,789 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,450,000 after acquiring an additional 166,380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $97.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.08 and a fifty-two week high of $107.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

