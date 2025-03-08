Larson Financial Group LLC Has $6 Million Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (down previously from $326.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.33.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.0 %

MANH opened at $170.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.40. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.31 and a twelve month high of $312.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.47.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

