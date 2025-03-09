AMG National Trust Bank Buys New Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 133,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $57.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average is $53.26. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $58.47.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

