WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.35%.

WhiteHorse Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. WhiteHorse Finance has a payout ratio of 104.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.5%.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $13.44.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WHF has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

