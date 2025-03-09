GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) (GME) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $27.59 Million

GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) (GME) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) has a market cap of $27.59 million and $822,467.88 worth of GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. One GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85,271.98 or 1.00160856 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85,037.00 or 1.00200335 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) Token Profile

GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) was first traded on May 12th, 2024. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s total supply is 411,297,484,026 tokens. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s official Twitter account is @gmeethereum. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s official website is gamestop-coin.vip.

Buying and Selling GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)

According to CryptoCompare, “GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) (GME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) has a current supply of 411,297,484,026. The last known price of GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) is 0.00006709 USD and is up 6.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $817,926.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamestop-coin.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.