GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in GSK by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,008,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,885,000 after buying an additional 2,224,345 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GSK by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,836,797 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,061,000 after purchasing an additional 259,867 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in GSK by 2.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,853,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,222,000 after purchasing an additional 342,365 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in GSK by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,962,581 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,014,000 after purchasing an additional 466,327 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in GSK by 1.7% during the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,953,602 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,623,000 after purchasing an additional 66,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Up 2.0 %

GSK stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.3932 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 98.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GSK

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.