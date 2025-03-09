Andra AP fonden Sells 27,100 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 635.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.28.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $247.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.25 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.21.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

