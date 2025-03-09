First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,593.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $90.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.31. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $94.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.4043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

