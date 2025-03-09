Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $3.90 Million Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 140.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,549 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Certara were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Certara by 839.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Certara by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Certara by 48.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Certara by 442.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. TD Cowen began coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Certara from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Certara Price Performance

Certara stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.60. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

See Also

