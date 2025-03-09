AMG National Trust Bank Purchases New Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 10.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,488,000 after purchasing an additional 124,841 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 60,072 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 390.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 79,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 63,085 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,317,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $26.76.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Further Reading

