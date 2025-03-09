Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,568 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in FOX by 136.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.76.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Moffett Nathanson lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FOX

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.