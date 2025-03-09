Andra AP fonden Sells 37,900 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 343,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,093,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,931 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2,113.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,314,572 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $403,898,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,153,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,810,000 after purchasing an additional 53,392 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $20.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $23.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 348.57%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

