Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Stake Increased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,451 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 316.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,030,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,865 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,773,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,736,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,415,000 after acquiring an additional 293,221 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $620,000. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OWL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.75 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.48.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 114.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.