Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,983,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,598,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,269,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,747,000 after buying an additional 317,289 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,272,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,014,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after buying an additional 782,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.
NASDAQ SIRI opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $42.40.
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is -16.85%.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
