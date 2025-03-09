Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,983,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,598,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,269,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,747,000 after buying an additional 317,289 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,272,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,014,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after buying an additional 782,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $42.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is -16.85%.

About Sirius XM

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.