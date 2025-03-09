Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,179 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,734 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 686,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,509,000 after purchasing an additional 363,541 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 905,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,984,000 after purchasing an additional 340,035 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,617,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,666,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

SCZ opened at $65.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.2268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

