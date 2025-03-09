AMG National Trust Bank Increases Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 292.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VONV. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 39.3% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $83.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.70. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $74.11 and a 12 month high of $87.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

