Celularity (NASDAQ:CELUW) Stock Price Up 264.7% – Should You Buy?

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 264.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 77,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 29,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

Celularity Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

