CM Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA)

CM Management LLC raised its stake in Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,941 shares during the period. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Coya Therapeutics were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coya Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on COYA. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Coya Therapeutics stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. Coya Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $114.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.31.

About Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

