CM Management LLC Purchases 50,000 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

CM Management LLC boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,050,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Coherus BioSciences makes up approximately 2.4% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHRS. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 344.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 930,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 720,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 21.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 39,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 182,914 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 13.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 116,217 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHRS stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $120.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.92. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

