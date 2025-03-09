CM Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA)

CM Management LLC bought a new position in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioCardia

In other news, Director Simon H. Stertzer bought 22,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $52,331.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,602 shares in the company, valued at $93,384.60. This represents a 127.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 26,353 shares of company stock valued at $60,585 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioCardia Trading Up 1.6 %

BCDA opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.28. BioCardia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

BioCardia Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

