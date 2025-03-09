Kendall Capital Management Has $859,000 Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 94,482.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,391,000 after buying an additional 11,140,388 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,966,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,242,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,762,000 after purchasing an additional 934,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,570,000 after purchasing an additional 875,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 499,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.09). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.63%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.