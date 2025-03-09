Barings LLC Sells 52,262 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Barings LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,262 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 68.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter.

EZU stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.94. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

