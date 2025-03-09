Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Shares Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.56 and last traded at C$5.64. 147,636 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 147,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.86.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.06.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of C$378.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

