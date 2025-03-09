Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Shares Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.56 and last traded at C$5.64. 147,636 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 147,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.06.
View Our Latest Analysis on CVO
Coveo Solutions Price Performance
Coveo Solutions Company Profile
Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coveo Solutions
- What is a Dividend King?
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.