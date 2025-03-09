Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Shares Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 25,050 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 475% from the average daily volume of 4,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Cullman Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $68.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72.

Cullman Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Cullman Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.

