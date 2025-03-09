Ondo InsurTech (LON:ONDO) Trading Up 2.8% – Should You Buy?

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 37 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.48). 713,821 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 598,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.47).
Ondo InsurTech Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.85.
Ondo InsurTech Company Profile
Ondo InsurTech Plc is on a mission to become the world’s leading provider of claims prevention technology for home insurers. Ondo’s focus is on the global scale-up of LeakBot – an end-to-end internet of things solution which protects homes from the impact of water damage. Water damage is the single biggest cause of home insurance claims, accounting for $17bn of claims every year in the USA and UK combined.
