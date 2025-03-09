Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 806,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $62,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,101,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 54,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.85 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.74.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
