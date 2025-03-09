Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock Position Decreased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 122,395 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,646,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,053,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 513.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,584,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,049,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $646,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,790,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 529.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,277,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,674,000 after buying an additional 1,074,263 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $126.81 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.61 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Deckers Outdoor

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,973,845.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,266 shares in the company, valued at $54,015,478.44. The trade was a 5.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,574 shares of company stock worth $6,485,189 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.