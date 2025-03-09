Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Shares Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.60. Approximately 42,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 24,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $217.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Company Profile

The Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (JSTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Adasina Social Justice index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies screened for social justice criteria. JSTC was launched on Dec 10, 2020 and is managed by Adasina.

