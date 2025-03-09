Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1,018.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Dover by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,214,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,531,000 after acquiring an additional 56,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,993 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,676,000 after purchasing an additional 149,378 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Dover by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 984,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,352,000 after buying an additional 16,763 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

Dover Price Performance

DOV opened at $185.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.85 and a 200-day moving average of $193.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $168.20 and a 1-year high of $222.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.59%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

