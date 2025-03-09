Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,768,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,046,000 after buying an additional 381,594 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,096,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,219,000 after buying an additional 537,418 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 5,094,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,661,000 after buying an additional 85,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,540,000 after buying an additional 313,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,725,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,580,000 after buying an additional 19,871 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

