Inceptionr LLC Buys Shares of 2,610 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 38.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,213,000 after buying an additional 804,963 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $406,018,000 after buying an additional 226,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 46.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,378,000 after buying an additional 583,396 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 9.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,885,000 after buying an additional 157,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,908,000 after buying an additional 452,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Up 3.4 %

IQV stock opened at $191.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.28 and a 52 week high of $261.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.87.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. BTIG Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.05.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

