AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,337 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.93.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.06. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

