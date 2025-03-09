Frontier Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW opened at $96.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.58. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

