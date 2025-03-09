Axis Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,822 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,963,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,877,000 after purchasing an additional 517,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 134.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,271,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,450 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 90,838.6% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,514,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,568,000 after purchasing an additional 61,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,617,000 after purchasing an additional 165,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $96.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.48. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.47 and a one year high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

