6,530 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC

Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.0% of Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,378,000 after buying an additional 46,171 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,641,000 after acquiring an additional 194,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,869,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VUG opened at $388.71 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $321.29 and a twelve month high of $429.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $414.39 and a 200-day moving average of $401.39.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

